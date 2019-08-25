GLADYS EVELYN SHELTON
June 12, 1920 ˜ August 12, 2019
At the age of 99 glorious years, Gladys Evelyn Shelton of Vancouver, WA, entered the gates of Heaven on August 12, 2019, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, after a long struggle with pneumonia and congestive heart failure.
Born June 12, 1920, first born child of Otto and Ellen Bloomquist. She grew up with 2 brothers, Harold and Bob Bloomquist on a farm in Battle Ground, WA. She graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1938.
She met the love of her life, Eino William Mattila at a dance in Hockinson, WA. They were married on August 23, 1941. They lived on a farm in Hockinson for 32 years and raised three children, Ronald Alvin, born in 1943, Betty Lou in 1945, and Linda Marie in 1947.
Gladys went to school and got her Licensed Practical Nurses License and worked for many years at a nursing home in Battle Ground. After the tragic death of her husband Eino in 1962, she went back to school and got her X-ray and Lab Technicians license and worked for 20 years at Medco Family Practice Clinic in Vancouver, retiring from nursing in 1984.
Gladys is survived by her 2 daughters, Betty Bombardier and Linda Groom; and one stepson, Bill Shelton. She was also the proud grandmother to 5 grandchildren, Brian Bombardier, Dan Bombardier, Roger Mattila, Jason Mattila and Shawn Groom. She also adored her three great-grandchildren, Kyle Bombardier and Isabella and Adelynn Groom.
Those who preceded her in death include her son, Ronald Mattila; stepdaughter, Sherri Norvell; grandson, Jason Mattila; two brothers, Harold and Bob Bloomquist; and husband, William Shelton.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Ray Hickey House for their help and loving care of our mother during her stay.
A memorial service is planned for Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Elim Lutheran Church in Hockinson.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 25, 2019