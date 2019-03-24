|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladie Kaleta.
GLADIE KALETA
September 16, 1931 ˜ March 16, 2019
XGladys J. Kaleta was born in Fredonia, North Dakota on September 16, 1931 to Albert and Louise Dobler. She graduated from Vancouver High School, class of 1949.
XGladie married the love of her life, Bob Kaleta in 1953. They were married nearly 55 years until his passing in 2008. They owned Vancouver Nissan from 1972 to 1998. After retirement, she enjoyed Cannon Beach and family.
XGladie is survived by her son, John (Arlene); sister, Judy Thomas; two grandsons: Jason (Firlessa) and Brent (Lindsay); and six great-grandchildren.
XShe was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim (Rick Campbell).
XA memorial will be announced at a later date.
Please sign her guestbook at www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 24, 2019