Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert F. Oekerman. View Sign



GILBERT F. OEKERMAN

March 14, 1932 ˜ March 20, 2019



XGilbert Oekerman, 87, passed away in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Frank and Minnie Oekerman.

XWhile in the Naval Reserves, he met Francine England, a WAVE in the Naval Reserves. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Portland, OR on June 6, 1953.

XGilbert worked for American Plywood Association his entire career of 30+ years as a Manager for quality control of plywood manufacturing. A highlight of his career, in the late 80’s, he and his wife, Francine, lived in New Zealand for a year training the “Kiwis” on the testing and quality control procedures used by the American Plywood Association. They made many friends, and returned to New Zealand two additional times on vacation.

XAn avid outdoorsman, Gil enjoyed many years fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and clam digging. A favorite location was the recreational property at Elk Meadows he owned for many years and recently sold.

XGil was a lifetime collector of guns, cartridges, advertising and books of all kinds.

XMarried to Francine for 60 years, until her death in 2014, Gilbert is survived by daughters, Kay Kennedy and Rosalie Oekerman; sons, Frank (Janet Mize) and Steve (Karen) Oekerman; grandchildren, Amanda and Shane Kennedy, Katelyn Oekerman; brother, Alfred (Jo) Oekerman; and sister, Phyllis Jelley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Victor.

XA memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sat, March 30, 2019, at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St, Vancouver, WA 98665.

Please sign the guest book at www.columbian/obits



XGilbert Oekerman, 87, passed away in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Frank and Minnie Oekerman.XWhile in the Naval Reserves, he met Francine England, a WAVE in the Naval Reserves. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Portland, OR on June 6, 1953.XGilbert worked for American Plywood Association his entire career of 30+ years as a Manager for quality control of plywood manufacturing. A highlight of his career, in the late 80’s, he and his wife, Francine, lived in New Zealand for a year training the “Kiwis” on the testing and quality control procedures used by the American Plywood Association. They made many friends, and returned to New Zealand two additional times on vacation.XAn avid outdoorsman, Gil enjoyed many years fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and clam digging. A favorite location was the recreational property at Elk Meadows he owned for many years and recently sold.XGil was a lifetime collector of guns, cartridges, advertising and books of all kinds.XMarried to Francine for 60 years, until her death in 2014, Gilbert is survived by daughters, Kay Kennedy and Rosalie Oekerman; sons, Frank (Janet Mize) and Steve (Karen) Oekerman; grandchildren, Amanda and Shane Kennedy, Katelyn Oekerman; brother, Alfred (Jo) Oekerman; and sister, Phyllis Jelley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Victor.XA memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sat, March 30, 2019, at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St, Vancouver, WA 98665.Please sign the guest book at www.columbian/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close