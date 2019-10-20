Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude "Trudy" McKinney. View Sign Service Information R D Brown Funeral Home 1223 W Broadway Mayfield , KY 42066 (270)-247-0077 Send Flowers Obituary



GERTRUDE (TRUDY) MCKINNEY

November 21, 1929 ˜ October 15, 2019



Gertrude (Trudy) McKinney passed over on Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at her daughter Linda Pendel’s house. She was born Nov. 21, 1929 in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. She moved to America in September of 1956 and became an American citizen in 1961 in Olympia, WA.

Having been raised under a dictatorship, Trudy loved the American democracy and never missed voting for the person of her choice.

After living in Arkansas and Texas, the family settled in Olympia and then Vancouver, WA, where she raised her four children and worked for the Dept. of Social and Health Services for 28 years.

Trudy enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, especially knitting and crocheting, travel, and never said no to a pinnacle game. She and her husband Wayne traveled extensively through Europe and Africa. After retirement, they RV’d and crisscrossed the USA several times, Mexico and Canada, spending winters in Yuma, AZ. She loved being a snowbird. Her highlights of her USA travel was Point Barrow, AK, the most Northern of the US and Key West, FL, the most Southern state of the US.

Trudy is survived by her children: Ellen Mortensen, lrene Rhinehart, Linda (Edward) Pendel, John Mike (Debbie) Mortensen; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Edith (Frank) MaFnas; and brother, Ludwig Rein.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Marie Rein; and husband, Wayne McKinney.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.

