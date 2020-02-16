GERALDINE KAPTUR
August 9, 1937 - Febraury 9, 2020
Gerri is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick Kaptur; her daughter, Karen O’Neal (Tim) of Vancouver, WA; and two sons, Andrew Kaptur (Nicole) of Portland and Shane Kaptur of Portland; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gerri also known as Non by her grandkids was warm and loving and engaged everyone she came across with compassion. She was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Gerri, will be missed and never forgotten. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Services will be February 22nd at 11AM at Holy Redeemer Church, 25 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR followed by A Celebration of Life at Riverside Golf Country Club, 8105 NE 33rd Dr., Portland, OR.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020