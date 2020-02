Gerri is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick Kaptur; her daughter, Karen O’Neal (Tim) of Vancouver, WA; and two sons, Andrew Kaptur (Nicole) of Portland and Shane Kaptur of Portland; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Gerri also known as Non by her grandkids was warm and loving and engaged everyone she came across with compassion. She was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.Gerri, will be missed and never forgotten. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.Services will be February 22nd at 11AM at Holy Redeemer Church, 25 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR followed by A Celebration of Life at Riverside Golf Country Club, 8105 NE 33rd Dr., Portland, OR.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits