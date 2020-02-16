Geraldine Kaptur

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Kaptur.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
25 N. Rosa Parks Way
Portland, OR
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers


GERALDINE KAPTUR
August 9, 1937 - Febraury 9, 2020

Gerri is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick Kaptur; her daughter, Karen O’Neal (Tim) of Vancouver, WA; and two sons, Andrew Kaptur (Nicole) of Portland and Shane Kaptur of Portland; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gerri also known as Non by her grandkids was warm and loving and engaged everyone she came across with compassion. She was the ultimate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Gerri, will be missed and never forgotten. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Services will be February 22nd at 11AM at Holy Redeemer Church, 25 N Rosa Parks Way, Portland, OR followed by A Celebration of Life at Riverside Golf Country Club, 8105 NE 33rd Dr., Portland, OR.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.