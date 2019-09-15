Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Evelyn "Jerry" Lonergan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GERALDINE “JERRY” EVELYN LONERGAN

December 1, 1926 ˜ September 1, 2019



Jerry was born December 1, 1926 in Vancouver, Washington, and died peacefully in her sleep at home on September 1, 2019. She lived a life rich in family, friendship, adventure and travel in the intervening 92 years.

Jerry attended Vancouver schools and graduated from Vancouver High School in 1944.

She attended U of W in Seattle where she met the love of her life, Willis Gerald Lonergan, Jr. They wed in 1948 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Vancouver and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. Fr. Jerry‘s ministry as an Episcopal priest took Mother Jerry and their 5 boys to multiple locales in the USA.

Jerry completed her Bachelors and Masters degrees at University of Michigan and Wayne State University. She taught for 22 years in the Detroit school system, retiring in 1989 as a Library Media Specialist.

Wherever the Lonergan family lived and worked, their treasured time was a return to the family beach cabin at Ocean Park every summer.

Jerry’s interests were broad and diverse - world travel, the study of cultures and art, collecting, playing mahjong and bridge, family and church, animals and nature, and a good gin martini. She was curious and fun, smart and challenging, was always teaching and storytelling, and had a great sense of humor.

Jerry is survived by sons, Thomas (Julie), Michael (Vickie) and Joseph; daughter-in-laws, Jennifer and Vera; grandchildren, Burt and Caitlin; sister, Nancy; sister-in-law, Luise; as well as numerous dear friends and extended family.

She was predeceased by parents, Howard Johnson Burnham and Evelyn (Woodhouse) Burnham Morrison; husband, Rev. Willis Gerald Lonergan, Jr.; and sons, Willis III and David.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Luke/San Lucas Episcopal Church, 426 E. Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke/San Lucas Episcopal Church.

Please sign her guest book at:

