GERALDINE ’NANNY DEE’ CAMPBELL
March 18, 1937 ˜ May 23, 2019
’Nanny Dee’ passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver, Washington surrounded by family. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Wilma and Jess Helton.
She loved spending time with family, dancing, puppeteering ’Peggy Sue’ and entertaining children as ”Mrs. Claus”.
Preceded in death by her son Carl and husband Barry, she is survived by her children Bonita, Toni, Robert, Floyd, and Sherrie; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home in Camas, Washington with reception to follow.
Published in The Columbian on May 29, 2019