GERALDINE "NANNY DEE" CAMPBELL (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Brown's Funeral Home
410 NE Garfield St.
Camas, WA
98607
(360)-834-3692
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown's Funeral Home
410 NE Garfield St.
Camas, WA 98607
Obituary
GERALDINE ’NANNY DEE’ CAMPBELL
March 18, 1937 ˜ May 23, 2019

’Nanny Dee’ passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver, Washington surrounded by family. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Wilma and Jess Helton.
She loved spending time with family, dancing, puppeteering ’Peggy Sue’ and entertaining children as ”Mrs. Claus”.
Preceded in death by her son Carl and husband Barry, she is survived by her children Bonita, Toni, Robert, Floyd, and Sherrie; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home in Camas, Washington with reception to follow.
Please sign her guestbook @ columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on May 29, 2019
