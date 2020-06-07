GERALD ”JERRY” WILLIAM NAGEL, JR.
December 13, 1949 ˜ March 26, 2020
We mourn the passing of our friend and neighbor, Gerald “Jerry” William Nagle, Jr. on March 26, 2020. Beloved son of Major Gerald William Nagle, Sr. and Dorothy Riberdie Nagle, Jerry was born in Aurora, Colorado on December 13, 1949, but spent much of his time in Anaconda, Montana before moving to the Pacific Northwest. Jerry attended the University of Montana and graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. He loved the picturesque Anaconda region and continued to read the local newspaper and alumni magazine.
Jerry retired from a successful career as an Inside Sales Representative at Harland Financial Solutions, but his real passion was cars! Jerry, the “Auto Guy Extraordinaire,” was an avid car collector and dealer of vintage and new 1/87 th scale models, as well as being an active member in the local mustang and several other car clubs. We remember Jerry fondly for his dry sense of humor, appreciation of mid-century modern architecture, automotive restoration, movies, the royal family, all things Americana, and love of miniature schnauzers. Jerry leaves behind his twelve-year-old mini schnauzer, Max, who misses his dad but is enjoying his new home with us.
Jerry will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his family’s graveside located at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda, Montana. Memorial gifts may be sent to the City of Anaconda, the University of Montana, Miniature Schnauzer Rescue of greater Portland, or the social services of your choice. Please feel free to sign his guestbook @ www.columbian.com/obits.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.