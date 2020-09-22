1/1
Gerald Patrick "Jerry" Peterson
GERALD PATRICK PETERSON
November 22, 1939 ˜ September 16, 2020

Our dear loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather was surrounded by his family when he peacefully passed away at his Woodland, WA, home on Sept. 16, 2020 at the age of 80.
Born on Nov. 22, 1939, in Spalding, NE, he was raised by his grandparents from the age of 2.
He enjoyed being a lifelong farmer. Jerry felt so fortunate and thankful for his family and Christianity. He was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. He married Roberta (Kysar) on May 19, 1962. They were married for 58 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Roberta of Woodland; children, Jeff Peterson of Woodland, Marty (Denise) Peterson of Ridgefield, WA, Matt (Judy) Peterson of Woodland, Jami (Randy) Hendrickson of Woodland, and Rena (Kent) Bellika of Woodland; along with his dear sister, Darlene Townsend of Grand Prairie, TX. He had 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren that each held a special place in his heart.
Funeral services were held on Sept. 20, 2020 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland, and his final resting place is at Frank Abel Cemetery in Woodland.
Donations may be made to the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1500, Woodland, WA 98674 or to the Ray Hickey Hospice House.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 22, 2020.
