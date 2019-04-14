Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Jerry" Dietzen. View Sign



GERALD ’JERRY’ DIETZEN

February 15 1944 ˜ March 29, 2019



Gerald “Jerry” Dietzen died in Portland, OR on March 29th, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Jerry had a passionate career as an electrical engineer and for all things mechanical. He worked for Puget Sound Energy in Seattle area and recently retired from federal service with The Bonneville Power Administration in Vancouver, WA.

His family remembers him as someone who loved tinkering in the garage and could fix just about anything. Jerry’s three sons have said that Dad could help them with anything, from repairing a dishwasher to matters of the heart, provided they had the patience and 2-3 hours to go through every possible permutation and option in the given situation. Jerry is also remembered as a deep man of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. He lived out his faith in quiet ways and finding ways to serve and be generous wherever he could.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Edie; sons, David, Jonathan (wife, Ryah and grandchildren, Evie and Cole) and Benjamin.

Published in The Columbian on Apr. 14, 2019

