GERALD ”JERRY” CRAUN

March 23, 1951 ˜ February 11, 2020



On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Gerald ”Jerry” Craun, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68. He was born March 23, 1951 in Portland, OR to Chester and Jean Craun.

Jerry had a passion for classic cars, music, painting and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He was known for his abundant love and dedication to his family, quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Vickie, of 50 years; his son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Tabetha; granddaughters, Bethany and Courtnee; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Pepper.

Jerry is forever loved by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Lacamas Lake Lodge, 227 NE Lake Rd., Camas, WA.

To honor Jerry’s life, memorial contributions may be made to the or SW Washington Humane Society.

