GEORGE WILBURN GRILL, JR.

October 2, 1933 ˜ February 14, 2019



George W. Grill, Jr., age 85, died peacefully at his home in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Des Moines, IA, the oldest son of George Wilburn Grill, Sr. and Hazel World Grill. George graduated from Des Moines Technical High School and enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 where he served until his retirement as Colonel in 1978.

During his Air Force career, he progressed from gunnery instructor in the B-29 to master pilot, flying a spectrum of high performance fighter aircraft including the F-4. George is one of very few airmen to have earned all 3 USAF aviation wings: gunner, navigator and pilot. He served with distinction for 5 combat flying tours in Vietnam, as a forward air controller and as a member of the 1st Air Commando Squadron. As a veteran of the

George continued to excel as an executive with General Dynamics (GD) Corporation. His proudest accomplishment at GD was leading the first of six Tomahawk cruise missile installations in Europe which directly contributed to the ratification of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty in 1987.

George retired from GD in 1991, but he did not retire from life. His leadership and management skills were valued as President of two homeowners associations and the Backstage Theater in Breckenridge, CO. While at Backstage, George applied the same energy and vigor from his professional life to developing his skills as a thespian, starring in several productions including Brigadoon, Other People’s Money, Twelve Angry Men and Guys and Dolls. Additionally, he kept alive the lore of aviation as a key member of the Tale Spinners of Breckenridge.

Finally, later in life, George attained Bronze Life Master as a member of the Vancouver Bridge Club. He enjoyed sunning in the garden he designed and tended at his Vancouver home.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of words and meanings, and his strong morals.

George is survived by his wife, Ann Mahoney Grill; brother, Dennis Grill; three children, Cynthia Woodson Colven, Cathleen Woodson Muller and Brian Grill; and five grandchildren, Nathaniel and Lillian Coven, and Tate, Tavis and Tane Muller.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the Hilton, Spruce Room, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in downtown Vancouver.

