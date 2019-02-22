|
GEORGE WILBURN GRILL, JR.
October 2, 1933 ˜ February 14, 2019
George Wilburn Grill Jr., passed away at his home in Vancouver, WA on Feb. 14, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born on Oct. 2, 1933 in Des Moines, IA.
Graveside services will be held on Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors. A reception will follow at the Hilton Spruce Room from 4:30 to 8:00p.m.
His full obituary will be in Sundays paper, Feb. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are under the care of Davies Cremation & Burial Services.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 22, 2019