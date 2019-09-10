GEORGE LEO JOHNSON
September 13, 1937 ˜ September 3, 2019
George was born to Frank and Louise Johnson in South Bend, Washington on September 13th, 1937. He passed away at home in Ivins, Utah, September 3, 2019, at the age of 81.
George and his wife Vicki resided in Hawaii before settling down and buying a home in Ivins, Utah. They have three miniature poodles: Leilani and SeaSider and their baby, Cheyenne.
George was an active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints and his daily life centered around his church and family. He was an active member and an Elder of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe and was very proud of his Native American Heritage.
George is survived by his wife, Vicki; three sons, Steve (Page), Aaron (Tristan) and Kyle; two daughters, Karie (Greg) and Christina (Adam); seven grandchildren; three great-grandsons; his twin sister, Jeanette; two other sisters, Irmadean and Victoria; as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brothers, Chris and Greg; sister, Ellen; and nephew, Karl.
Memorial service will be in Ivans, Utah. Grave side service will be held at Memory Memorial Park, 6906 NE 144th St., Vancouver, WA on September 13, 2019 at 3p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at his daughter Christina’s home in Vancouver, WA. Please contact Christina at [email protected] for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in George’s memory to in Portland, OR at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/portland
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 10, 2019