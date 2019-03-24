GEORGE LEHMAN LOVELL
May 28, 1952 ˜ March 9, 2019
George Lehman Lovell of Portland, OR went to be with our Lord on march 9, 2019.
He was a US Army Veteran, and US Postal Service worker for 42 years, 7 months.
George was a major supporter of Amphibious Forces Memorial Museum (LCI-713), loved old movies and good food. His most important love was his wife Norma.
George is survived by his brother, Richard Lovell (Marilyn) of Vancouver, WA; nieces, Julie Arment (Jason) of Vancouver, WA and Jeanne Zeriek (Ahmad) of Portland OR; grandnephew, Ibrihim; and grandnieces, Leena, Ameera, Sierra and Jenna.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma H. Lovell of 36 years; and his parents, James and Dorothy Lovell.
George practiced a minimal footprint on earth. He arranged for cremation and private scattering of ashes, as was done with his wife 3 years prior.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.amphibiousforces.org/ or Share Inc. http://www.sharevancouver.org.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 24, 2019