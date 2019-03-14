GEORGE L. ROBINSON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George L. Robinson.
July 9, 1948 ˜ January 31, 2019
George L. Robinson, 70, a former resident of La Center, WA, died January 31, 2019 in Seaview, his home the past 14 years. He and his wife Karen had also resided in Battle Ground.
George was retired, having worked at Willamette Iron & Steel and also Northwest Marine in Portland. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; was a gardener; and lover of his his animal companions.
Memorial service Sat., March 16, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Moose Lodge in Ocean Park, WA. Guestbook and complete obituary at www.penttilaschapel.com.
Please sign his guestbook at www.columbian.com/obits
Penttila's Chapel by The Sea - Long Beach
1515 S. Pacific Ave
Long Beach, WA 98631
360-642-8885
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 14, 2019