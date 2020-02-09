CAPTAIN G. KIRK GREINER, JR.
August 30, 1931 ˜ January 2, 2020
Captain G. Kirk Greiner, Jr., formerly of Vancouver, WA, now residing in Edmonds, WA, died January 2, 2020 at age 88. Kirk was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away peacefully.
Born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Westport CT, Kirk graduated from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in 1953. His Coast Guard career spanned 29 years culminating in an assignment as the Commanding Officer of the US Coast Guard Station Portland, OR from which he retired in 1978.
Kirk then started his own maritime consulting business where, over the next 30 years, he became internationally known providing marine safety expertise both as an advisor and an expert witness.
The sea and his family were his two great loves. He was also involved in his local community through Rotary and other local organizations.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the United States Coast Guard Academy, Class of 1953 Fund, 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320, in accordance with Kirk’s wishes.
Please view his memorial and sign his guest books at http://www.cremationoc.com/obits/george-kirk-greiner-jr/ and www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020