Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Kirk Greiner Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CAPTAIN G. KIRK GREINER, JR.

August 30, 1931 ˜ January 2, 2020



Captain G. Kirk Greiner, Jr., formerly of Vancouver, WA, now residing in Edmonds, WA, died January 2, 2020 at age 88. Kirk was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away peacefully.

Born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Westport CT, Kirk graduated from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in 1953. His Coast Guard career spanned 29 years culminating in an assignment as the Commanding Officer of the US Coast Guard Station Portland, OR from which he retired in 1978.

Kirk then started his own maritime consulting business where, over the next 30 years, he became internationally known providing marine safety expertise both as an advisor and an expert witness.

The sea and his family were his two great loves. He was also involved in his local community through Rotary and other local organizations.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the United States Coast Guard Academy, Class of 1953 Fund, 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320, in accordance with Kirk’s wishes.

Please view his memorial and sign his guest books at

Captain G. Kirk Greiner, Jr., formerly of Vancouver, WA, now residing in Edmonds, WA, died January 2, 2020 at age 88. Kirk was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away peacefully.Born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Westport CT, Kirk graduated from the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in 1953. His Coast Guard career spanned 29 years culminating in an assignment as the Commanding Officer of the US Coast Guard Station Portland, OR from which he retired in 1978.Kirk then started his own maritime consulting business where, over the next 30 years, he became internationally known providing marine safety expertise both as an advisor and an expert witness.The sea and his family were his two great loves. He was also involved in his local community through Rotary and other local organizations.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the United States Coast Guard Academy, Class of 1953 Fund, 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320, in accordance with Kirk’s wishes.Please view his memorial and sign his guest books at http://www.cremationoc.com/obits/george-kirk-greiner-jr/ and www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close