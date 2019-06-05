GEORGE JOHN FOX
December 18, 1940 ˜ May 16, 2019
George John Fox, 78, died May 16, 2019 in Soldaka, Alaska. He was born and raised in Ridgefield, WA.
He spent his life in the logging industry, first as a truck driver, then as owner/operator of G. Fox Trucking.
George married his love, Marjorie, and they enjoyed many happy years until she passed away in 2008.
George is survived by his sisters, Donna Stansberry, Ann McKay and Rose Fleetwood; brother, Jim Fox; sons, Don Fox, John Elliot and Randy Elliot; daughters, Sandra Miller, Tracy Northrup and Vicky Davis; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; parents, Christian and Edna Fox; brother, David Fox; and sister, Alice Flick.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., June 8, 2019 at Noon at 8718 NE 349th St., LaCenter, WA.
Published in The Columbian on June 5, 2019