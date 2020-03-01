Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Jeffrey "Jeff" Guard. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM AWPPW Union Hall 514 NE Dallas Camas , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



GEORGE JEFFREY “JEFF” GUARD

May 10, 1953 ˜ February 4, 2020



George Jeffrey “Jeff” Guard passed away on February 4, 2020.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Kirt) Anderson of Camas, Miranda (Doug) Zehner of Washougal, and Ryan (Nichole) Guard of Oregon City. He had 6 grandchildren, Jacob Anderson, Avery Zehner, Grace Anderson, Landon Zehner, Adam Anderson and Samantha Guard. He also had 3 great-grandprincesses, Madilyne, Elizabeth, and Abigail Anderson.

Jeff is also survived by his siblings, Sue Whitten of Washougal, Anne Guard of Washougal, Pat Guard of Washougal, Betsy Ward of Camas, and Sean Guard of Ridgefield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lois Guard;and siblings, Tom Guard and Nikki McHenry.

Jeff grew up in Washougal and was a graduate of the 1971 class of Washougal High School. After high school Jeff started his family and then started working for Crown Zellerbach paper mill.

Jeff worked for the mill for 26 years, starting in the shipping department, then as Safety, Health and Emergency Services Manager. He then went to work for ConAgra Foods for 6 years as a Corporate Safety and Health Manager. His last place of employment was with the City of Portland Bureau of Water Works as a risk specialist.

It is nearly impossible to name all the committees and boards Jeff has served on in his community. From coaching little league to being a city council member for 9 years followed by serving as Mayor of Washougal for 4 years. He had a deep love for his community and enthusiastically invested his time and knowledge into its success.

Jeff loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed taking time for drives along the coast and to the Redwoods. He enjoyed books, music, and a good debate. He adored giving belly rubs to any animal he came across and enjoyed bowling, skiing, and playing baseball with The Scapegoats when he was younger. He loved to make people laugh with some off the wall story or practical joke.

Please join us for a celebration on March 7 at 2 pm at the AWPPW Union Hall, 514 NE Dallas, Camas, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Friends of The Washougal LIbrary, PO Box 1104, Washougal, WA 98671 or Humboldt Redwoods Interpretive Association, PO Box 276, Weott, CA 95571.

Please sign his guest book @

George Jeffrey “Jeff” Guard passed away on February 4, 2020.Jeff is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Kirt) Anderson of Camas, Miranda (Doug) Zehner of Washougal, and Ryan (Nichole) Guard of Oregon City. He had 6 grandchildren, Jacob Anderson, Avery Zehner, Grace Anderson, Landon Zehner, Adam Anderson and Samantha Guard. He also had 3 great-grandprincesses, Madilyne, Elizabeth, and Abigail Anderson.Jeff is also survived by his siblings, Sue Whitten of Washougal, Anne Guard of Washougal, Pat Guard of Washougal, Betsy Ward of Camas, and Sean Guard of Ridgefield; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lois Guard;and siblings, Tom Guard and Nikki McHenry.Jeff grew up in Washougal and was a graduate of the 1971 class of Washougal High School. After high school Jeff started his family and then started working for Crown Zellerbach paper mill.Jeff worked for the mill for 26 years, starting in the shipping department, then as Safety, Health and Emergency Services Manager. He then went to work for ConAgra Foods for 6 years as a Corporate Safety and Health Manager. His last place of employment was with the City of Portland Bureau of Water Works as a risk specialist.It is nearly impossible to name all the committees and boards Jeff has served on in his community. From coaching little league to being a city council member for 9 years followed by serving as Mayor of Washougal for 4 years. He had a deep love for his community and enthusiastically invested his time and knowledge into its success.Jeff loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed taking time for drives along the coast and to the Redwoods. He enjoyed books, music, and a good debate. He adored giving belly rubs to any animal he came across and enjoyed bowling, skiing, and playing baseball with The Scapegoats when he was younger. He loved to make people laugh with some off the wall story or practical joke.Please join us for a celebration on March 7 at 2 pm at the AWPPW Union Hall, 514 NE Dallas, Camas, WA.In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Friends of The Washougal LIbrary, PO Box 1104, Washougal, WA 98671 or Humboldt Redwoods Interpretive Association, PO Box 276, Weott, CA 95571.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close