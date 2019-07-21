Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Ira Alfsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GEORGE IRA ALFSEN

October 18, 1930 ˜ May 25, 2019



George Alfsen, 88 years old and a decorated Army veteran, passed away May 25, 2019 at home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Wautoma, WI to Marion and Stella Alfsen, the youngest of 7 children. He grew up on the family farm until his family moved to Portland, OR in 1945 where he graduated from Roosevelt High School.

George then joined the U.S. Army to serve his country during the Korean War. He was awarded several medals, including the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and the National Defense Service Medal. George was in the Army Reserves for the next 8 years while attending Barber College and working on a military base in Alaska.

When he returned to Portland in 1954, George bought his first barber shop. It was called George’s Bizzy Clipper. He went on to own several businesses over his life time, then worked and operated his barbershop in Beaverton until he was 80 years old.

George was an avid skier all of his life, skiing all over the world. He and his wife, Carol Caples-Beach-Alfsen skied well into their 80’s.

George was loved and admired by all who were lucky enough to know him.

As a proud and decorated veteran, he was laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.

