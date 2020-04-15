Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson Send Flowers Obituary



GEORGE EDWIN HOMOLA

March 11, 1945 ˜ April 10, 2020



George Edwin Homola, 75, a resident of Brush Prairie, WA, passed away peacefully at his home, April 10th, 2020, with his family gathered around him.

George was born in Gackle, ND on March 11th, 1945 to Charlie and Esther Helena (Bellikka) Homola.

After graduating from Gackle High School, George moved to Minneapolis, MN where he found work. In December 1965, George was drafted into the United States

In 1972, George was joined in marriage to Kathleen Jean Jouppe and soon moved to Hancock, MI where they raised their family of nine children.

In 2016, George and Kathy moved to the Brush Prairie, WA area, where they have resided until the present time.

George was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Preceding George in death are his parents; six brothers: Calvin, Norbert, Norman, Ted, Kermit and infant brother Andrew; one sister: Kathryn (Gene) Bennett; beloved Down’s Syndrome son, Jeffrey Earl Homola; and two grandchildren, Jason Homola and Derek Homola.

George is survived by his wife, Kathleen of 47 years, four sons: Matthew (Wendy) Homola of Vancouver, WA, Brandon (Cindy) Homola of Brush Prairie, WA, Mark (Becky) Homola of Belle Fourche, SD, and Paul (Jennifer) Homola of Woodland WA; four daughters: Sandy (Eric)Walli of Calumet, MI, Bonnie (Tommy) Thao of Annandale, MN, Holly (Steven) Waliezer of Moorcroft, WY, and April (Trevor) Johnson of Battle Ground, WA; one brother: Delbert (Hazel) Homola of La Center, WA; also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Heisson for immediate family only on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a private family burial service later.

Please sign his guest book @

