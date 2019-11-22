Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 19701 SE First St. Camas , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



GEORGE EDWARD ROGERS

October 13, 1933 ˜ October 31, 2019



George Edward Rogers passed away in Vancouver, WA, USA, on Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 86. George was born in Slaughter, LA, USA, on Oct. 13, 1933.

He enjoyed small-town living, and loved GMC’s. George played baseball for a farm team down south and always had a passion for baseball.

George moved to Portland, OR, in his early 20’s. He began to work for the VA and later met his wife, Alice L.

George was a handyman, and loved to fix things. He owned several businesses, and spent most of his career doing what he loved most - fixing and maintaining heavy equipment. George fulfilled a dream of his, and drove truck for Hamilton Trucking for nearly 10 years before ultimately retiring.

Throughout his careers, George always found time for the most important things to him; family and Jehovah. George was a devoted servant of Jehovah and could be found most mornings out in field service with his crew. He loved Jehovah deeply, and was always prepared to spread the word.

George also loved his wife, son and grandchildren deeply. He shuttled his grandchildren around often, and loved to attend their sporting events. George loved to teach his grandchildren about the Bible and baseball. He had a soft approach and great patience.

George spent the last 7 months of his life battling cancer. His strength defied the odds, and he was graceful until the end. George passed away at home with his wife by his side. He wanted nothing more than to spend his last days on their property that they have owned for nearly 40 years in rural Vancouver. During George’s battle, he gardened, fixed cars, cut grass, planted trees, baked pies, picked plums, played baseball, played games and ate plenty of apple fritters. He lived his life to the fullest and continued to share his knowledge and love until the end.

George impacted many during his time on earth, and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He took great courage from his favorite scripture, Revelation 21:3-4, that spoke of a time where no more pain and suffering would occur. We believe he would want others to find the same comfort in that passage as he did.

His memorial will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. The service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 19701 SE First St., Camas, WA 98607. The hall is located off 192nd Ave. For additional information or dial-in information, please contact the family directly.

Please sign his guest book @

George Edward Rogers passed away in Vancouver, WA, USA, on Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 86. George was born in Slaughter, LA, USA, on Oct. 13, 1933.He enjoyed small-town living, and loved GMC’s. George played baseball for a farm team down south and always had a passion for baseball.George moved to Portland, OR, in his early 20’s. He began to work for the VA and later met his wife, Alice L. Smith , and on July 16, 1964, George wed the love of his life. They had one son, Michael Lee Rogers.George was a handyman, and loved to fix things. He owned several businesses, and spent most of his career doing what he loved most - fixing and maintaining heavy equipment. George fulfilled a dream of his, and drove truck for Hamilton Trucking for nearly 10 years before ultimately retiring.Throughout his careers, George always found time for the most important things to him; family and Jehovah. George was a devoted servant of Jehovah and could be found most mornings out in field service with his crew. He loved Jehovah deeply, and was always prepared to spread the word.George also loved his wife, son and grandchildren deeply. He shuttled his grandchildren around often, and loved to attend their sporting events. George loved to teach his grandchildren about the Bible and baseball. He had a soft approach and great patience.George spent the last 7 months of his life battling cancer. His strength defied the odds, and he was graceful until the end. George passed away at home with his wife by his side. He wanted nothing more than to spend his last days on their property that they have owned for nearly 40 years in rural Vancouver. During George’s battle, he gardened, fixed cars, cut grass, planted trees, baked pies, picked plums, played baseball, played games and ate plenty of apple fritters. He lived his life to the fullest and continued to share his knowledge and love until the end.George impacted many during his time on earth, and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He took great courage from his favorite scripture, Revelation 21:3-4, that spoke of a time where no more pain and suffering would occur. We believe he would want others to find the same comfort in that passage as he did.His memorial will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. The service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 19701 SE First St., Camas, WA 98607. The hall is located off 192nd Ave. For additional information or dial-in information, please contact the family directly.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close