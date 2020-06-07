GEORGE DONALD HILDEBRAND
June 4, 1933 ˜ May 28, 2020
George Donald Hildebrand was born in Dallas, Oregon to Abram and Martha (Fischer) Hildebrand. He passed from natural causes, while working in his yard.
George married Lee Schafer on Thanksgiving Day in 1956, a marriage that lasted 63 years. George and Lee lived very full lives together and loved to entertain their many friends and family at their home in Washougal, WA. Lee, his beloved wife, passed May 12, 2020, also from natural causes.
George served in the US Army as an E-5 Sergeant. Assigned abroad, he assisted in construction of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
After his military service he worked at Crown Zellerbach in Camas, WA. George was a legendary man, hard worker, business owner, and leader.
Lee always supported George in all his business endeavors. George established Hildebrand Concrete in 1971, almost 50 years ago. He overcame many challenges that would have crushed most men. He was a talented concrete finisher and absolutely loved the trade. George took tremendous pride in the company he had built and went into the office every day, up until his passing. He was always fascinated with the latest concrete trends, market changes, and new technologies. He made it a point to attend the World of Concrete convention in Las Vegas almost every year. He said, “I started with a truck and a wheelbarrow.” An avid gardener, George shared his produce with many in the community.
George is survived by sons: Randy (Karen) Schafer, Rick (Jayne) Hildebrand; sisters: Josephine Gessner and Anna Mills. George has four grandchildren, Rhonda Schafer, Becky (Jason) Evans, Paul (Krista) Hildebrand and Danielle Hildebrand; also, four great-grandchildren, Maverick, Mackenzie, Kaylee, and Adelyn.
There will be no memorial service due to the Covid19 restrictions, however, please sign the guestbook and leave thoughts and comments at straubsfuneralhome.com and www.columbian.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.