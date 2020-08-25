GEORGE ’ROGER’ CLEMMER
June 17, 1931 ˜ August 11, 2020
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, George “Roger” Clemmer, 89, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend and uncle passed away peacefully, holding the hand of his beloved granddaughter, Rebekah. Roger was born June 17, 1931 in Pinewood, MN to George and Verna Clemmer.
On Feb. 21, 1958, he married Joyce Darlene Huddleston. They raised two sons, Doug and Rod, and one daughter, Rhonda.
Roger had a passion for airplanes and was a recreational pilot in his younger years.
He was a career trucker and always felt blessed to get paid to do what he loved.
He had many interests, from fishing and camping to classic cars and NASCAR, but by far, his greatest passion was his devotion to his family and the many friends he considered family. He attended every sports event he could for his kids or grandkids. He was known for his lovingly sarcastic humor and his love in action for all who were blessed to be loved by him.
He lived generously, not just for those he knew, but anyone he came across. He had a strong but quiet faith in Jesus Christ, and his life was a picture of loving others as Christ loves his church.
Roger was preceded in death by both of his parents; six of his seven siblings; and his wife of 50 years, Joyce.
He is survived by his three children, Rhonda (Ron) Scott, Doug (Jana) Clemmer and Rod (Kristie) Clemmer; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sister, Linda Buckbee and many nieces, nephews and family friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 21, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits