GEORGE ARTHUR HENRIKSEN
May 25, 1940 ˜ August 15, 2019
George Arthur Henriksen was born in Portland, OR on May 25, 1940 to George F. and Ellen Henriksen and died August 15, 2019 in Bothell, WA from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he first contracted in 2004. His humble spirit took flight, and we are grateful knowing he is at rest, safely on his way.
George was a model of the Protector and Provider for his family and a true and faithful companion as a husband to his childhood sweetheart, Judy Runyan Henriksen, for 58 years of marriage. He was devoted to his children, Michael Arthur Henriksen (Barbara), Maria Lorraine Marks (Tim), and Suzanne Marie Fowler (Ken). Loving grandchildren include Daniel Henriksen, Adriel Henriksen, Emily Fowler Kang, Ryan Fowler, Maia Marks, Roslyn (Roz) Marks.
He had three siblings, Joanne (CoCo) Skimas, deceased, (John Skimas) Vancouver, WA; Nan Henriksen, Camas, WA, and John Henriksen, (Cheryl), Aptos, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. We are all the better for his presence in our lives.
George attended University of Washington from 1959-1963, with a degree in Zoology. He attended University of Washington Medical School 1963-1967, including a sabbatical year in Endocrinology. He entered Psychiatry Residency at UW Medical School 1967-1970. He entered the military as a Major and served 1971-1974 at Tripler Army Medical Hospital CINCPAC during the wind down of the Vietnam War. He obtained his Diplomate of Psychiatry/Neurology in 1974, scoring an awesome score of top 2% nationally.
Dr. Henriksen had his private practice of Psychiatry in Everett, WA for 36 years, serving patients and numerous organizations and medical consultancies.
Quiet and kind, his simple life kept him focused and content whether it was tending his rose beds, watching football on TV, rooting faithfully for UW Huskies or Seahawks. Saturday and Sunday were filled with football in the fall through Super Bowl. It was his favorite sport harkening back to Camas High School days with lifelong friends, captaining his team to the SW WA championship in 1958. He was selected for the All-State West Team that year. Tennis was his second sport, partnering with another lifelong friend to SW WA Doubles Championship the same year.
A private and gentle soul, George truly believed, “To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.” Accordingly, he arranged to have his ashes scattered in a favorite spot in nature. His loving memory will be cherished in all our hearts.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen Hospice, The Chateau Bothell Landing, and Barton Family Funeral Service for supporting his last days with us.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorials be sent to: of Seattle, University of Washington Medical School of Psychiatry, Children’s Hospital in Seattle or charities of your choice.
