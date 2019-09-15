Gene Evaun Alder Johnson (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Gene, our esteemed colleague, always made sure we all got a..."
    - John Maduta
  • "Gene was a good friend of mine, as well as the best client,..."
    - Scott Gillette
Service Information
Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA
309 E 15th Street Suite E
Vancouver, WA
98663
(360)-693-1036
Obituary
Send Flowers


GENE EVAUN ALDER JOHNSON
November 17, 1946 ˜ September 5, 2019

Gene Evaun Alder Johnson passed away on September 5, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He taught business classes for 39 years at Clark College.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Scott-Johnson; daughter, Annie Johnson, Seattle, WA; son, Matt Johnson, Portland, OR; and brother, Si Johnson, Edmonds, WA. Burial will be private. A scholarship is being set up in Gene’s name through the Clark College Foundation.
Please sign the guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.