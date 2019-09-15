GENE EVAUN ALDER JOHNSON
November 17, 1946 ˜ September 5, 2019
Gene Evaun Alder Johnson passed away on September 5, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He taught business classes for 39 years at Clark College.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Scott-Johnson; daughter, Annie Johnson, Seattle, WA; son, Matt Johnson, Portland, OR; and brother, Si Johnson, Edmonds, WA. Burial will be private. A scholarship is being set up in Gene’s name through the Clark College Foundation.
Please sign the guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 15, 2019