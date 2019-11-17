Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Fairway Village Golf Club House 15509 SE Fernwood Drive Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



GAYLE MOORE

July 3, 1937 ˜ November 10, 2019



Gayle Moore passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, in Vancouver, WA. She was born July 3, 1937, in Weiser, ID, to Helen and Floyd Zesiger. She was the very last person to graduate from Vancouver High School in 1955 before it was torn down, as her last name began with a ‘Z’.

She met her ‘one and only,’ Kenny Moore, at the Teen Canteen. She liked his car and stayed with him for the next 67 years. Gayle was the consummate Mom serving as a PTA President, Cub Scout Leader, Camp Fire Leader, and never missing a sporting event or opportunity to spend time with her family. She worked as a head school secretary for many years including McLoughlin Junior High, Mountain View High School and ended her career at the Evergreen School District office.

The true loves of her life and her pride and joy were her family. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ken Moore; son, Brian Moore; daughter-in-law, Charisa Moore; granddaughters, Camille and Cali Moore; daughter, Pam Krassin; son-in-law, Keith Krassin; and grandchildren, Mitchell and Olivia Krassin.

Gayle truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing cards with friends, RV’ing, golfing, reading a good book, evenings out with friends, wintering in the sunny south, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her tradition of baking and decorating Christmas cookies with her grandchildren is one of their favorite memories. Her love of order and cleanliness were legendary. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Gayle are invited to an informal celebration of life at: Fairway Village Golf Club House, 15509 SE Fernwood Drive, Vancouver, WA 98683, Friday, Nov. 29, 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Ken would prefer donations to Kaiser Hospice as they provided such loving care for Gayle: Hospice Care Program, Kaiser Foundations Health Plan, NW, 2701 NW Vaughn Street Suite 140, Portland, OR 97210

Please sign her guest book @

