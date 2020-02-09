GAYLE E. STEPHENS
July 3, 1947 ˜ January 28, 2020
Gayle E. Stephens, 72, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away January 28, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband of 29 years, Ken Stephens; daughter, Kelli Hake; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Gayle was preceded in death by her son, Jefferey Anderson; and mom and dad, Alma and Kenny Osborn.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020