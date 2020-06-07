GARY STEPHEN HESS
August 25, 1936 ˜ May 29, 2020
Gary Stephen Hess of Vancouver, WA, died May 29, 2020 of a heart attack at home. He was born in Iola, KS on Aug. 25, 1936. Gary moved to Seattle, WA with his family in the early 1940’s, graduated high school in 1954 and entered the Air Force in the fall of 1954 where he spent 3 years in Europe.
Gary then married his high school sweetheart in the Spring 1958.
He worked his entire career in the airline industry: West Coast Airline, Airwest, Hughes Airwest, Republic, and retired from Horizon Airlines in 1999.
Gary loved playing tennis, watching Husky sports and attending grandchildren sporting events. Most of all, he loved family time.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sunny of Brush Prairie, WA; brother, David and wife Rodna of Clallum Bay, WA; sons, Stephen of Cathedral City, CA, Eric and Sandi of Cave Creek, AZ, Todd and Debbie of Seattle, WA and Cory and Molly of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Ryne, Mercedes, Cole and Megan; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.