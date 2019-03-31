Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY ROARK. View Sign



GARY ROARK

March 4, 1955 ˜ March 19, 2019



Gary Roark, age 64, of Ridgefield, WA, passed away at closing time, 5 o’clock p.m., on March 19, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA. He was born to parents, Billie and Mary Roark on March 4th, 1955 in Granite City, IL.

Gary served in the United States National Guard.

He had many accomplishments in life; from flying airplanes, to publishing a country music CD, and everything in between! “Tough things take time, impossible things take a little longer.” are the words that Gary lived by. No job was ever too small, or too big for him.

Gary was known for his sense of humor, willingness to help, and get it done attitude! He was definitely no stranger to hard work!

Gary is survived by his mother, Mary Carter; his beloved wife, Marla Roark; sister, Kathy Dopp; daughter, Amy Roark; his sons, Michael Roark and Brian Roark; and his 8 grandchildren, Samantha, Meea, Madison, Kayden, Sydney, Payton, GracieLynn, and Parker.

As Gary Roark would say, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!”

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

