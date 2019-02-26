Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Neil Anderson. View Sign



GARY NEIL ANDERSON

July 20, 1941 ˜ February 18, 2019



Gary Neil Anderson bid his last Adios to the world February 18, 2019 in Ajijic, Mexico, following a series of strokes. Born July 20, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington, Gary was the older of two sons of William B. and Velma M. Anderson.

He graduated valedictorian from Ridgefield High School in 1959 and attended the

His lifetime career in the paper industry, sent him to Oregon, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. Returning to the Pacific Norwest, he worked for the Weyerhaeuser Company in Longview, Washington, retiring as plant coordinator in 2002. The next year, he moved to his favorite town, Ajijic, Mexico .

He cherished his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his Porsche, Formula 1 racing, traveling and boating with his brother and sister-in-law, music, his guitars, and debating with his many friends in the Pacific Northwest and Mexico.

Although a private person, Gary enjoyed Ajijic so much he was the first to greet newcomers, orienting them to ‘lakeside’ life. He was a local icon at Ajijic gathering places with dozens of loyal friends who will miss his wit and banter.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Laura Ross, brother, Steve Anderson (Rolynn); granddaughters Sara Ross-Watters (Patrick) and Rebekah Coy (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Claire and Cyrus Watters, and Elias, Roman, Penelope, and Olive Coy.

Please sign his guestbook at

Gary Neil Anderson bid his last Adios to the world February 18, 2019 in Ajijic, Mexico, following a series of strokes. Born July 20, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington, Gary was the older of two sons of William B. and Velma M. Anderson.He graduated valedictorian from Ridgefield High School in 1959 and attended the University of Washington on ROTC scholarship. Gary earned degrees in journalism and economics, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, and later attended law school, all at the University of Oregon.His lifetime career in the paper industry, sent him to Oregon, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee. Returning to the Pacific Norwest, he worked for the Weyerhaeuser Company in Longview, Washington, retiring as plant coordinator in 2002. The next year, he moved to his favorite town, Ajijic, Mexico .He cherished his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his Porsche, Formula 1 racing, traveling and boating with his brother and sister-in-law, music, his guitars, and debating with his many friends in the Pacific Northwest and Mexico.Although a private person, Gary enjoyed Ajijic so much he was the first to greet newcomers, orienting them to ‘lakeside’ life. He was a local icon at Ajijic gathering places with dozens of loyal friends who will miss his wit and banter.Gary is survived by his daughter, Laura Ross, brother, Steve Anderson (Rolynn); granddaughters Sara Ross-Watters (Patrick) and Rebekah Coy (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Claire and Cyrus Watters, and Elias, Roman, Penelope, and Olive Coy.Please sign his guestbook at www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close