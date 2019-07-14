GARY LEE KISSEL
December 30, 1968 ˜ July 8, 2019
Gary Lee Kissel of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home, after a two-year struggle with lung cancer, on Mon., July 8, 2019, at 10:10 p.m., in the presence of his family. He was born on Dec. 30, 1968 in Las Vegas, NV to Marilyn and Donald Kissel. Gary graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1987.
He went on to earn his Bachelors of Arts in Psychology (1996) and his Masters of Social Work (2012) at Eastern Washington University.
Gary served in the U.S. Navy Reserve until May 1997, as a Corpsman, mobilized for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
Gary married Anne Marie Talley in 1998 in Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Spokane, WA.
He worked as a Chemical Dependency Professional in Washington and later in Oregon. Gary was a counselor for many years before transitioning into management. He ended his career as a Service Director for LifeWorks Northwest.
Gary was trained as a professional opera singer, and served in his church choirs in both Spokane and Vancouver. He was a Black Belt in Tae-Kwon-Do and was proud to have his entire family also involved.
Gary loved spending time with friends and family. He loved science fiction and fantasy, in particular Star Trek. His favorite author was David Eddings.
Gary is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Kissel; son, Rafael Lee (age 10); and daughter, Mariah Anne (age 8); his parents; and sisters, Karen of Austin, TX and Doreen of Spokane, WA.
A funeral will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Vancouver, WA at 11 a.m., Tues., July 16, 2019. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Gary will then be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, with a committal ceremony at 2 p.m.
Hamilton-Mylan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cards and flowers can be sent to the funeral home at 302 W. 11th St., Vancouver, WA 98660.
