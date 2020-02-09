Gary Hagemeister

GARY HAGEMEISTER
July 27, 1950 ˜ January 20, 2020

Gary Hagemeister was born July 27, 1950 in Yakima, WA to Betty and Phil Hagemeister. He died on Jan. 20, 2020.
Gary married Diane on July 20, 1977. Their wedding coincided with settling in Vancouver, WA, where they spent their entire married life of 43 years.
Gary worked at the paper mill in Camas, WA for many years. He enjoyed his family, hunting, camping and traveling.
Gary is survived by his wife, Diane; stepson, Cody Jones (Wendy); 2 grandsons, Jody Taylor (Autumn) and Christian Taylor; 1 great-granddaughter, Jezebelle; sister, Kathy Stabler (Bob); 2 nieces, Suzzanne Krueger (Lowe) and Jeannine Ward (Nick); 2 greatnephews; and 2 great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Thurs., Feb. 13, 2020 @ 2 o’clock.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 9, 2020
