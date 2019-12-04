Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary F. Hilgert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GARY F. HILGERT

June 16, 1943 ˜ November 25, 2019



Gary F. Hilgert, 76, passed away in his home in Woodland, WA, on Nov. 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Gary loved to work, he was a longtime business owner and commercial builder.

He traveled throughout the United States and Canada, building stores and malls. Gary loved his toys from motorcycles, boats, fast cars and most of all, his motorhome. He loved to be able to just drive.

Gary is preceded in his death by his grandparents, Ruby and Floyd Randle of Clackamas, OR; his loving pets, Chole and Tiffy.

Gary is survived by Rosanne Butler (Rosie), his love and partner of 20 plus years; son, Nick S. Hilgert; and daughter, Alice L. Shannon.

Gary asked to mention his memories and love for his children and his grandchildren; they were forever in his heart.

Gary requested no funeral or memorial service. Instead his ashes will be spread at East Lake in Central Oregon where he had his fondest memories spending his entire summers growing up with his grandparents.

A special thanks to Hospice Southwest for their care and kindness throughout his last couple months. Gary was loved and he will be missed.

