GARY B. MCMANN
May 11, 1938 ˜ April 9, 2019
˜ In Loving Memory ˜
Gary B. McMann, 80 years old, formerly of Vancouver, Washington, a Navy veteran and a longtime Realtor, who had recently moved with Donna to Salem, Oregon, passed quietly in his sleep April 9th, 2019. He was born to Byron and Irma McMann on May 11th, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan. Raised in Marlette, Michigan.
Gary is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Debra and Rhonda; sons, Patrick and Michael; as well as two sons, Cory and Scott, from a previous marriage; and a sister: Sandy.
Services for Gary B. McMann will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on 112th Ave. in Vancouver, Washington on Sat., May 11th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with Bishop Dyer officiating, followed by a small graveside ceremony. Food and drink will be served in the reception room immediately following the chapel service.
Published in The Columbian from May 5 to May 6, 2019