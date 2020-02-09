Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Allen Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GARY ALLEN JONES

February 7, 1946 ˜ January 16, 2020



Gary Allen Jones, 73, of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully at 1:30 PM, January 16, 2020 in Community Hospice, Salmon Creek, WA. Gary suffered from the long-term side-effects of dialysis and blood infections, which led to his passing.

Gary was born on February 7, 1946, in Eau Claire, WI. His parents were Donald L. Jones and Jeanne K. (Hoffman) Jones.

He was married to Christy Ubl on November 25, 1967, in Hinckley, MN. They had three children and were married for 52 years.

Gary’s education was all in Minnesota; he graduated from Braham High School in 1964, earned his Electronic Technician degree at NW Technical College in Minneapolis in 1967 and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Psychology from Bemidji State University in 1998.

He worked 25 years as a journeyman electrician for Hanna Mining Co. in Nashwauk, MN and National Steel Pellet Co. in Keewatin, MN. He was also the recording secretary for the local Steelworkers Union 2660 for 25 years. Following retirement from the taconite mines, he worked as an OTR truck driver.

Gary served in many ministries in the Seventh-day Adventist church, since his baptism 32 years ago. He was an avid woodworker, handyman, electrician and spoke Spanish to anyone who knew how.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Donald “Buck” Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Christy; children, Scott Jones, Lisa (John) Jokela and Don (Clarice) Jones; 11 grandchildren: Grace, eLise, Ben, Claire-Lynne, Nick, Hanna, Stephen, Tim, Carl, Angèlle and Madi; his siblings, Jack Jones, Bonita (Jean) Philibert, Debra Jones, Randy (Yvonne) Jones and Kevin Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; and by his beloved dog, Fluffy.

His memorial service will be led by Pastor Ed Nelson on Saturday, February 15th at 3:00 PM at the Whipple Creek Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 302 NW 179th St., Ridgefield, WA 98642. Gary will be interred at La Center, WA cemetery.

Special thanks to his many caregivers during his time at Fresenius Clinic, ManorCare, Legacy Clinic and Hospital and Community Hospice in Salmon Creek.

