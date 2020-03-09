GALINA NEFEDIEW
December 8, 1923 ˜ March 2, 2020
Galina Nefediew, 96, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Galina was born in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on Dec. 8, 1923. She then came to the U. S. via Germany in 1950.
Galina lived and worked in Chicago, IL until 1972 when she and her husband, Alexander moved to Vancouver. She worked for Purdy Brush Company until her retirement.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, going to the coast, playing slots and being with her family.
Galina is survived by her son, Anatole (Patricia) Nefediew; grandson, Anthony A. Nefediew; and 3 great-grandchildren and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander; daughter, Valentina; and son, Nicholas.
There will be a grave side service for Galina on Fri., March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 9, 2020