GAIL ARLENE IVERSON
March 26, 1936 ˜ February 27, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and lifelong resident of Vancouver, WA, Gail Arlene Iverson, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.
She was a wonderful and loving person who put her family first and foremost in life. Those who met and knew her always knew they had a friend for life and would comment on what a thoughtful and caring person she was.
While the pandemic did not allow us to say goodbye and celebrate her life in the proper manner, she is in our hearts forever and is now reunited with the love of her life, our father, Orv Iverson.
