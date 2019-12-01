Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Louis Veath. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FREDERICK LOUIS VEITH

July 1, 1930 ˜ October 9, 2019



Frederick Louis Veith, 89, a lifetime resident of Vancouver, WA, passed away Oct. 9, 2019. He was born July 1, 1930, to Fred H and Margaret (Dewey) Veith.

Fred married Maryanne Mccartin in February of 1952. They were married 67 years and had two sons, Fred and Daniel.

After working as a civil engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation, he retired and then began working 10 more years for Multnomah County D.O.T.

Fred lived a full and wonderful life. Always busy building, remodeling or fixing things. His beloved mother-in-law, Rula Haan, nicknamed him “Energizer Bunny.” He enjoyed garage sales and finding “good deals,” often sharing them with friends and family. Fred loved spending time with friends and family, especially if hunting, fishing or holiday get togethers were involved.

Cancer slowed him down in his later years but he fought it to the end.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don.

Fred is survived by his wife Maryanne; sons, Fred (Jackie) and Daniel; grandchildren, Scott, Jaime and Eric.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

