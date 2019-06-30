Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary



FREDERICK J. STOKER

December 22, 1933 ˜ June 23, 2019



The Honorable Frederick J. Stoker of Vancouver, WA, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family in the early morning of Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born on December 22, 1930 to Czechoslovakian and Danish immigrants, James and Ingaborg Stoker, Fred grew up in Omaha, NE.

After high school, Fred joined the

During this hectic time Fred attended night school at John Marshall School of Law where he earned his law degree. The family added son Bruce in Chicago before moving back to Fred’s hometown of Omaha, where it grew to include son Eric, and daughter Nora. The family packed their bags in the summer of 1969 and drove out to Vancouver, WA to settle down in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. There, Fred served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for several years until he was appointed as a judge in the Clark County District Court in 1974 by Governor Dan Evans.

As a Judge, Fred was known for his deep knowledge of the law, and also for the compassion he showed those in his courtroom. During his time on the bench, Judge Stoker was extremely proud to have performed thousands of weddings at the Clark County Court House and across the state of Washington, touching so many lives along the way.

He honorably served this community for 24 years before he retired in 1998. After retirement, Fred continued to serve his church and community while enjoying many trips and vacations, particularly at Holden Village, and spending time with his four children, eight grandchildren, and five great-granddaughters.

Fred will be remembered as an incredible son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor, parishioner, Judge, and human being.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Margaret; his son-in-law, David Watson; and many of his beloved pets.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances; his twin sister, Kathleen; his four children and their spouses, Mark (Cynthia), Bruce (Debbie), Eric (Beth), and Nora; his eight grandchildren, Allyson, Rachel, Khristina, Sean, David, Jordan, Cole, and Jack; his five great-granddaughters, Delanie, Ava, Parker, Quinn, and Juliet; and his beloved dog, Taffy.

Fred will be dearly missed by so many, but his memory and legacy will live on in the countless lives that he touched and impacted.

A memorial service will be held July 13, 2019 at 3:00PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorial donations in Fred’s memory can be made to his favorite charity, Open House Ministries of Vancouver and/or Immanuel Lutheran Church.

