FREDERICK CARL STEPHENS

December 10, 1995 ˜ November 18, 2019



Frederick Carl Stephens was born in Portland, OR, on 10 Dec. 1995, bringing unmeasurable joy to his parents, Brad and Sydney Stephens, and to his grandparents. Our lives were changed forever on that day.



Rick passed away in his sleep, on Nov. 18, just a few weeks shy of his 24th birthday. Once again, our lives have been changed forever. It’s hard to imagine a world without Rick in it, but we have so many precious memories of him, keeping him alive in our hearts forever.



Rick’s short life was filled with love. He had a huge, generous heart and loved his family, friends, and pups more than life itself. He gave so much of himself to others without hesitation, often to his own detriment. He will be greatly missed, but we are comforted by knowing that he is no longer in pain and finally at peace.



No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Rick's family would prefer donations made to the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society (



