FREDDY LEE “FRED” PEARCE
November 2, 1939 ˜ January 11, 2020
Born Nov. 2nd, 1939, Fred Pearce passed away at his home in LaCenter, WA on Jan. 11th, 2020. He was born in Fort Riley, KS to Jacob and Ronalda Pearce (Barnes) and grew up in Holton, KS.
A Navy veteran and AA member of over 50 years, Fred touched the lives of many people who will miss him greatly.
Fred is survived by his wife of 26 years, Peggy Pearce; son, John Pearce (Lori) of Amboy, WA; daughter, Sheila Pearce (Steve) of Eatonville, WA; brothers, Richard Koester of Lawrence, KS and Charles Koester of Ferndale, WA; grandchildren, Skylar and Konnie Riggs, Emma, Luke and Joli Pearce; great-grandchildren, Isabel and Robert; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sat., Feb. 8th, 2020 at Woodland First Baptist Church in Woodland, WA at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please bring a written memory of Fred to share with the family.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 2, 2020