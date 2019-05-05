Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FREDDIE ” FRED” EUGENE STRAWDER

October 12, 1945 ˜ April 27, 2019



Freddie ”Fred” Eugene Strawder, age 73, peacefully passed away on Saturday night, April 27th, 2019 in his home he shared with his wife Elena in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Sutherland, NE to Donald and Gertrude (Brisbin) Strawder, the youngest of seven kids, and was raised in Wallace, NE.

When Fred graduated from high school, he joined the military. He served 28 years until finally retiring as a Lt. Commander in the Navy.

Fred married his dear wife Elena after meeting her in the Philippines and soon began a life in California. After his retirement, they made Washington their final move.

Fred took pride in many things. He loved doing home improvement projects, working in the yard, and rooting for his Nebraska Cornhuskers, but what he loved most, was spending time with his family. Each child had a special impact on him, and he surrounded himself with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He would rather go to school functions, the children’s sports activities, or just spend time with them rather than anything else. He was proud of all his kids. He took great pride in seeing his grandson, Jhey (Joseph), follow in his same footsteps by joining the United States Air Force right after graduating high school. He was passionate about the country he served and could often be heard passionately debating with his family and friends about the current state of our country.

Fred was a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. His words of wisdom will be shared and passed down through generations.

Fred leaves behind his beloved wife, Elena Strawder; his daughter, Wendy (Lincoln) Banuelos, granddaughter, Christine (Travis) Cook and great-grandkids, Delilah, Poseidon, Scarlett and Ara, and grandson, Joseph Banuelos; his daughter, Irish Smith and grandkids, Makayla and Ethan; his son, Jeff (Pamela) Anderson and grandkids, Brendon and Brittany; and his son, Fritz Strawder and grandson, Justin.

Please sign his guest book @



Freddie ”Fred” Eugene Strawder, age 73, peacefully passed away on Saturday night, April 27th, 2019 in his home he shared with his wife Elena in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Sutherland, NE to Donald and Gertrude (Brisbin) Strawder, the youngest of seven kids, and was raised in Wallace, NE.When Fred graduated from high school, he joined the military. He served 28 years until finally retiring as a Lt. Commander in the Navy.Fred married his dear wife Elena after meeting her in the Philippines and soon began a life in California. After his retirement, they made Washington their final move.Fred took pride in many things. He loved doing home improvement projects, working in the yard, and rooting for his Nebraska Cornhuskers, but what he loved most, was spending time with his family. Each child had a special impact on him, and he surrounded himself with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He would rather go to school functions, the children’s sports activities, or just spend time with them rather than anything else. He was proud of all his kids. He took great pride in seeing his grandson, Jhey (Joseph), follow in his same footsteps by joining the United States Air Force right after graduating high school. He was passionate about the country he served and could often be heard passionately debating with his family and friends about the current state of our country.Fred was a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. His words of wisdom will be shared and passed down through generations.Fred leaves behind his beloved wife, Elena Strawder; his daughter, Wendy (Lincoln) Banuelos, granddaughter, Christine (Travis) Cook and great-grandkids, Delilah, Poseidon, Scarlett and Ara, and grandson, Joseph Banuelos; his daughter, Irish Smith and grandkids, Makayla and Ethan; his son, Jeff (Pamela) Anderson and grandkids, Brendon and Brittany; and his son, Fritz Strawder and grandson, Justin.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian from May 5 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close