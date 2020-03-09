Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Greco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FRED GRECO

December 13, 1946 ˜ February 29, 2020



Fred Greco, 73, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1946 to Sam and Lucy Greco in Walla Walla, WA where he graduated from De Salles High School (1965) and was an undergrad at the University of Gonzaga (1973).

Fred moved out to Wisconsin in September 1973 to work as a research assistant for Madison Public Schools. He enjoyed golf and bowling with the gang from the Curriculum Department. He continued working there until moving back to Washington state in October 1977.

Fred started working as a mortgage loan officer in Seattle in October 1977. He worked for several mortgage companies around the Seattle area. In 1983 he was sent to Vancouver as branch manager for City Mortgage. Over the next 25+ years, he worked as an underwriter for several mortgage companies around the Portland-Vancouver area.

Fred enjoyed NASCAR and watching his grandkids play sports. He always cared more about others than himself. His family and guests were always welcomed and offered all he had in order for them to feel comfortable and at ease. This was evident in his service as President of Salmon Creek Little League, President of Hazel Dell Metro Babe Ruth, and his time on the Washington State Soccer Association Board. Fred always loved watching his sons play baseball, soccer, football, wrestling, and track. He also loved watching his daughter play ice hockey for the WSU club team.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Melissa Greco and Sale’ Peapealalo of Lacey, WA; his sons, Matthew and Julie Greco of Vancouver, WA and Casey and Crissie Greco of Vancouver, WA; and his grandchildren, Sam, Carson and Camdyn Greco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lucy Greco; and brother, Ben Greco.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 4 p.m.

