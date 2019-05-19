Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin "Wayne" Rodgers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FRANKLIN WAYNE RODGERS

October 26, 1934 ˜ May 1, 2019



Franklin Wayne Rodgers passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. He was 84. Wayne was born October 26, 1934 in Spokane, WA to Rex and Martha Rodgers. Soon after, they moved to Washougal, WA where he and his three siblings were raised.

Wayne graduated from Washougal High School and then went on to graduate from Portland State University.

He met his wife, Elaine (Lovekamp) Rodgers, as teenagers and they later married. They settled in Camas, WA where they raised their family.

Wayne enjoyed coaching baseball while his children were growing up and later in his 70’s he helped coach the Washougal High School girl’s golf team. He also liked to hunt and fish. He was an avid golfer and he and his wife were longtime members of Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club.

Wayne worked for Crown Zellerbach as a Senior Production Manager and had the good fortune to retire at the age of 53. He and Elaine wintered at their vacation home in Mazatlan, Mexico where they enjoyed golfing and spending time with good friends. Later they lived in Arizona and eventually settled back in Washougal to be near family.

Wayne was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was very intelligent, humble, and a kind man who cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elaine Rodgers; his sister, Annice (Dave) Sampson of Camas, WA; his son, Wayne (Sheree) Rodgers of Astoria, OR; his son, Brad (Debbie) Rodgers of Camas, WA; his daughter, Dana (Chuck) Singleton of Washougal, WA; as well as 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Rex Rodgers; brother, Robert Rodgers; and sister, Jean Pederson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 2-5 p.m. at Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club, Washougal, WA.

Donations in Wayne’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at

To leave a condolence or sign Wayne’s online guestbook, please visit

