Frank Tabet
FRANK TABET
April 15, 1948 ˜ August 8, 2020

Our dearest Frank Tabet passed away from a fall and complications that followed. Frank was born April 15, 1948 and passed away on August 8, 2020.
He attended Crespi Catholic High School, California State University at Northridge and Idaho State University. He was an amazing football player for each of the schools he attended.
Frank was dedicated to his work at Delta Airlines for 42 years.
He was also an avid bike enthusiast and he had many Harleys as well as other bikes over the years. Frank traveled to numerous bike events which included Sturgis and went as far away as the Isle of Man.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Celia S. Tabet and Frank E. Tabet.
Frank leaves behind his loving sister, Celia Bond; Celia’s daughter, Betty (Jin Cho) Bond, and their children, Westley, Garrett, and Melissa. He also leaves other nieces and nephews, as well as grand nieces and nephews including Ken, Becky, Tony (Juli) Malone, and their children, Tucker and Clementine. Lastly he leaves his heart connected everlasting friend, Cindy Toohey, as well as many other friends who loved and cared about him.
We will all miss Frank terribly; he will live on in our memories. With love, all of us.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

