FRANK J. GROBLI
July 1, 1939 ˜ January 18, 2020
Frank J. Grobli, 80, of Hockinson, WA, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. He was born July 1, 1939 near Salem, OR to Alois and Ruth Grobli.
Frank was a member of the Washington Grange No. 82 and enjoyed Genealogy.
He is survived by his sisters, Lena Germann and Alice Collier; 7 nephews and nieces, and 15 great-nephews and nieces.
Loved ones who died before Frank are his parents and brother, Leo Grobli.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with a reception in the hospitality room afterwards.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 28, 2020