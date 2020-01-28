Frank J. Grobli (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
Obituary
FRANK J. GROBLI
July 1, 1939 ˜ January 18, 2020

Frank J. Grobli, 80, of Hockinson, WA, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. He was born July 1, 1939 near Salem, OR to Alois and Ruth Grobli.
Frank was a member of the Washington Grange No. 82 and enjoyed Genealogy.
He is survived by his sisters, Lena Germann and Alice Collier; 7 nephews and nieces, and 15 great-nephews and nieces.
Loved ones who died before Frank are his parents and brother, Leo Grobli.
A memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with a reception in the hospitality room afterwards.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 28, 2020
