FRANK ANDREW THEER

December 31, 1946 ˜ January 5, 2020



Frank Andrew Theer, 73, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born Dec. 31, 1946 to Dorothy Agnus Theer and James Wayne Theer, Sr. in Vancouver, where he attended the Washington State School for the Blind until 1965, learning to play the piano, clarinet, and the accordion. He played at many music recitals at both Schools for the Blind and Deaf.

Frank always had a love for music. Walking the halls at the School for the Blind, he was a happy-go-lucky person singing a song. He was able to tell you about a song, who the artists were, and the year the song played on the radio. I told him I went to my 50th class reunion and Little Curtis was singing at the reunion. Well, Frank knew of the band called Little Curtis and the Blues and their hit song, Please Keep Me, in 1968.

Frank eventually moved into a home for disabled adults. He made many friends with his caregivers and other clients over years at the homes where he lived. He enjoyed going bowling, to concerts, movies, camping and going to the Clark County fair and family reunions.

Frank is survived by his brother, James Theer, Jr. in Vancouver, WA; and his sisters, Linda Conway in Broken Arrow, CO and Patty Hane in McMinnville, OR.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Sandy Theer and Annie Watkins; and parents, Wayne and Dorothy Theer.

Frank’s family would like to especially thank all the staff and caregivers at Brighton Supported Living for taking care of Frank’s daily needs, especially in the last six years. A service will be held at 11:00 AM, Mon., Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 6600 Highland Dr., Vancouver, WA.

Evergreen Memorial Gardens is entrusted with Frank’s arrangements.

