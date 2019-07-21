Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisco Estaban de la "Frank" Rosa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FRANCISCO ESTABAN de la ROSA

December 26, 1933 ˜ July 5, 2019



Jazz musician Frank de la Rosa passed away July 5, 2019, at his home in Washougal, Washington. He was 85.

Frank served the US Army in the Korean War from 1953-1955, earning three medals and the GI Bill.

He attended the Los Angeles Conservatory of Music and Fine Arts, and began playing the bass at the age of 23. Despite his late start in music education, he built an extraordinary career boasting travel across the globe and performances with Sarah Vaughan, Nat King Cole, Chubby Checker, Harry “Sweets” Edison, and Don Ellis, to name a few. Touring with Ella Fitzgerald, de la Rosa was a member of the Tommy Flanagan Trio from 1968-1972. He retired as a professional musician in 2003; but the deer, dogs, and dandelions across his five acres of land enjoyed the daily melodies from his piano, bass, and/or cello until the summer he died.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn de la Rosa; sisters: Ruth Perez, Patricia Rogers, and Virginia Dooley; children: Michael de la Rosa, Charles Guton, and Jozet Foster; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and was loved like a father by Eldon, Ellen, and Jeannie.

Family and friends everywhere are invited to raise a glass of Courvoisier today, July 21st, for a remote toast in his memory. “Salud!” A service will take place next year, date TBD, at Los Angeles National Cemetery (Sawtelle Veterans Cemetery). “Ciao.”

